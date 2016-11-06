Bollywood actor and social activist Shabana Azmi inaugurated the centenary museum of the Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society on the Lingaraj College campus here on Saturday.

Complimenting KLES chairman Prabhakar Kore, MP, Ms. Azmi said that she was impressed by the vision of the society in rendering yeomen services in education and healthcare in small cities and towns.

“I am very happy to see such an institution in our country. It makes me proud.”

KLES president Shivanand Koujalgi and members of the board of management were present.