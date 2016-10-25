Less than two per cent of the population was found to be affected with severe mental disorders as against 10 per cent suffering from common mental disorders. Severe mental disorders like schizophrenia, other non-affective psychosis and bipolar affective disorder were detected to be more among males and in those residing in urban areas. “Even though prevalence is low in comparison to common mental disorders, severe mental disorders are equally important as their manifestation, outcome and impact are overtly different from common mental disorders. Furthermore, there is stigma associated with these disorders as they affect all domains of life and require long-term rehabilitation services,”

Dr. G. Gururaj said.