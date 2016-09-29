Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a duo at Kabbur in Holenarsipur on September 22.

The accused are Ramesh, Thammaiah, Shiva, Dyavappa, Manju, Rajappa, and Ravi, all residents of Kabbur.

Property dispute

They are charged with murdering the duo — Shivakumar and Sachin — over a long-standing property dispute.

Shivakumar and Ramesh are said to have picked a quarrel on September 22 and things soon got out of hand, with Ramesh and his associates attacking Shivakumar and his friend Sachin with weapons.

Shivakumar died on the spot, while Sachin succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.