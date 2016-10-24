Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa has promised to consider creation of new bobli centres in the district.

Briefly reviewing the functioning of the department here on Monday, he said in addition to the existing 35 hoblis in 18 assembly constituencies in Belagavi district, a proposal for setting up additional 40 centres was before the government. This would cost an additional administrative expenditure of Rs. 5 crore every year to the government.

He categorically clarified that the demand for splitting Belagavi district, the largest in the State, was not before the government at the moment.

Drought

Warning officials against delay in providing relief measures to the people affected by drought, Mr. Thimmappa said six out of ten taluks in the district had been already declared ‘drought-hit.’

The officials of the revenue and agriculture department had been asked to jointly survey affected areas in drought-hit taluks of Bailhongal, Belagavi, Gokak, Khanapur, Ramdurg and Saudatti and submitted a detailed report so that the government could arrange for payment in input subsidy to the growers who have suffered crop losses.

Ganesh P. Hukkeri, MLA, Deputy Commissioner and Regional Commissioner In-charge N. Jayaram and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bagadi Gautam were present.

Service counter

The Revenue Minister also inaugurated the “Spandana” counter, the single window citizen services counter at the D.C. Office complex. Member of public can collect and submit their applications for caste and income certificates and other services related to widow pension, old age pension, pension of physically handicapped and mentally challenged persons, Sandhya Suraksha, Pahani Patra, Mutation, etc. at the counter.

Later, Mr. Thimmappa left for Kankumbi in Khanapur taluk to take stock of the progress of construction under the Banduri Nala diversion project.