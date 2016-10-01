K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, has urged the State government to set a time frame to regularise the buildings constructed in an unauthorised manner for residential purposes on revenue land under section 94 CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act in urban areas.

The State government has invited applications for regularisation but there is confusion among the public as well as the officials of urban local bodies over the issue.

There was no clarity on whether the houses in slums, those that have come up on private land, or on land classified as forest and houses constructed without seeking approval for change of land use, can also be regularised under Section 94 CC of the Act. The State government should clear the confusion in this regard and regularise the buildings in an expedited manner, Mr. Eshwarappa said at a press conference here recently.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that when an initiative was taken during the BJP rule in the State to regularise the buildings constructed on revenue land by passing the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2012,

As a major chunk of the applicants for regularisation are from middle and low-income groups, the State government should take due measures to avoid further delay in the completion of the process, he said.

Even the process of regularisation of buildings on revenue land in rural areas under section 94 C of the Act and conferring title deeds for small and marginal farmers under Forest Rights Act should be completed in an expedited manner, he said.

Delay in Rehabilitation

Mr. Eshwarappa also expressed displeasure against that the delay in rehabilitating the families that were displaced in Mandli, Savaipalya localities in the city due to flood caused by a breach in Tunga canal.