Bus services to Tamil Nadu from Mysuru have not been restored and all seven Airavat services remain suspended. KSRTC Divisional Controller (Mysuru rural) Mahesh said services have been withdrawn since last week and the corporation was monitoring the situation to decide on when to resume services.

Sources said the decision on this would be taken at the central office level. Moreover, there have been no services to the State from Tamil Nadu transport corporations. These measures had been taken as a precautionary step in the light of the recent disturbances.