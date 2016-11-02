Sharanprakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and District In-charge, has lauded the sacrifices made by the leaders of the Karnataka Ekikaran Movement, who fought for the unification of the State.

Speaking after offering floral tributes to the portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari to mark the inauguration of the 61st Rajyotsava celebrations at the Nagareshwar School grounds here on Tuesday, Mr. Patil remembered the contribution by Alur Venkat Rao for the unification of the State and said tha without him, it would have been impossible to fight for statehood for the Kannada-speaking people.

Dr. Patil said that the younger generation should be aware of the importance of their mother tongue. He called upon the people to spread awareness about the rich history of Kannada language and Karnataka

The demand for unification as a linguistic State gained momentum as the Ekikaran movement and the Mysore State comprising Kannada-speaking territories came into existence on November 1, 1956, and after five decades in 2008, Kannada language obtained classical status, he added.

Dr. Patil reiterated the State government’s commitment to the development of the Hyderabad Karnataka region; Chief Minister Siddarammaiah, who has special concern for the region, has allocated adequate funds through the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board.

On the occasion, Mr. Patil released three brochures — March of Karnataka, Janapada and Karnataka Ekikaran Vajramahotsava published by the Department of Public Relations, highlighting the history of the Karnataka. A group of people dressed in green carried placards that depicted the benefits of MGNREGA and other schemes. A colourful procession marked the occasion.