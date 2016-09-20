Chief Minister Siddaramaiah looking at an anatomical specimen at the newly-built Government Medical College, in Chamarajanagar on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said those who have graduated from State-run medical colleges should serve in rural areas.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly built Government Medical College at a cost of Rs. 160 crore here on Monday. The Congress State government is committed in fulfilling the assurances given to the people, he said, adding that establishing medical colleges in rural areas will be helpful to the rural students.

He called upon the students to render their service in rural areas after graduating from the colleges. Earlier in the day, Mr. Siddharamaiah landed in a helicopter at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar District Stadium. He was accompanied by Ministers Eshwar Khandre, H.C. Mahadevappa and Sharana Prakash Patil.

We put in efforts to convince the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Supervisory Committee about water shortage being faced by the people of the State in the Cauvery basin, he told presspersons later.

He, however, expressed confidence that the apex court’s order on Tuesday will not be against the State’s interest.

The Chief Minister further said that he will look in to the matter of providing compensation to farmers who have lost their crop in the Cauvery basin.

On CID’s clean chit to the former Minister, K.J. George, in the Deputy SP M.K. Ganapthy’s alleged suicide case, Mr. Siddaramaih said, “I had earlier told that Mr. George was not involved in the case... now the CID has given him a clean chit after investigation.” On Mr. George’s induction in to the Ministry, he said the case was however pending before a local court.

To a question about his son, Yathindra, organising a review meeting involving officials, the Chief Minister clarified that his son had just submitted a memorandum containing grievances faced by the people of his (CM) constituency to Joint Secretary Ramaiah, who had organised the meeting.

Later, Mr. Siddharamaiah laid the foundation stones for a Uppara Community Hall to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.60 crore and a Maharshi Valmiki Bhavan to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 3 crore.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also inaugurated a Regional Transport office at a cost of Rs. 8.30 crore.

He also visited the Sri Chamarajeshwara Temple and laid the foundation stones for various welfare programmes taken up by the City Municipal Council.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he also performed a pooja to Lord Chamarajeshwara to solve the problems faced by the State, including good rains to solve the agrarian crisis.

He said the government has released Rs. 1 crore to take up development works at Sri Chamarajeshwara Temple.

Siddaramaiah also inaugurated a Regional Transport office constructed at a cost of Rs. 8 crore