A senior official of Social Welfare department, Tumakuru, has lodged a sexual harassment complaint against G. Subramanya, Joint Director of Social Welfare department, Tumakuru.

A case was registered in Women Police Station in Tumakuru on Thursday.

The official has been working in Tumakuru for the past two years. On Wednesday, she tried to commit suicide by stragulating herself at her office. However, her colleagues stopped her. The incident was recorded on CCTV. On Thursday, she gave a complaint against Subramanya.

She has also alleged in her complaint that he has been taking money from her in the name of a minister. She had given Rs. 2 lakh in April 2016 to Subramanya, which she took it from her son who is a software engineer and has also given Rs.50,000 for the celebration of Ambedkar Jayanthi.

He used to call her after 10 p.m. and used to speak to her using foul language, she said in her complaint.

The official told The Hindu, “Unable to bear the harassment , I tried to commit suicide on Wednesday, but my colleagues stopped me."