Welcome initiative:Kamalamma (83), accompanied by family members, returning after completing her transaction at a bank near Ballal Circle in Mysuru on Saturday.— PHOTO: M.A.SRIRAM

Senior citizens in different parts of the city queued up outside banks with the authorities announcing that exclusive counters will be opened for them on Saturday to exchange old demonetised notes. Several senior citizens were found outside the banks even before they opened for business for the day.

“We exchanged old demonetised notes upto Rs. 2,000 across the counter from each senior citizen today,” said Manager of Lead Bank, State Bank of Mysore, Shivalingaiah.

Apart from exchanging old notes for senior citizens across the counter, the banks as usual continued to accept deposits from other customers on Saturday.

The banks, which had operated last Sunday, will, however, remain closed on November 20.

Though the bank officials are expecting customers to crowd the banks on Monday in view of the closure on Sunday, the officials are hoping that the queues outside the banks will progressively decline during the next week.

The banks are also expecting the new Rs. 500 denomination currency to arrive across currency chests in Mysuru during the next week. “We are expecting the new Rs. 500 currency in two or three days time. The Rs. 500 currency will go a long way in easing the currency situation. The public is finding it difficult to get change for the new Rs. 2,000 notes,” he said.