Appealing to the Union Government to send a team of experts to the Cauvery basin in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to verify the ground realities, shortages, inflows and outflows, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated at the inter-State meeting on Cauvery in New Delhi on Thursday that “under the circumstances, no further releases from Karnataka reservoirs can be made”. While making a presentation, he also added that under the current circumstances “no further releases from state’s reservoirs can be directed without destroying the standing crops of farmers and causing shortages in the drinking water supplies in Karnataka”.

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s secretariat, the inflows into four major reservoirs - Harangi, Hemavathy, Krishnarajasagara and Kabini - up to end of August was 114.66 tmcft against the average inflow of 219.38 tmcft, resulting in an enormous deficit of 47.7 per cent (104.72 tmcft). The live storage in all the four major reservoirs was 48.0 tmcft, against the designed live storage of 104.55 tmcft, which is just about 46 per cent, indicating the low water availability in the reservoirs.

The release also said the deviation from normal rainfall has been quite high and the south-west monsoon was insufficient, thereby reducing inflows. The minimum required rainfall and inflow could have saved the farmers’ crops.