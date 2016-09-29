A seminar on ‘Management of Dementia: Role of Patient Caregivers’ will be held here on Thursday with the objective of creating greater public awareness.

Being organised by the Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, the organisers said Alzheimer’s disease was the most common cause of dementia accounting for 50 per cent to 60 per cent of all cases and was caused by abnormal brain tissue changes. What is disconcerting is that a majority of the people affected by dementia live in the developing regions of the world, said the organisers.

The release said research has shown that most people with dementia live in their own houses and are cared for by their family, and that caring is associated with substantial psychological and financial strain.

Venue

The seminar will touch upon various aspects of managing dementia and will be held at the Prof. Chinnaswamy conference hall, Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, in association with the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India, Mysuru.

It will be inaugurated by P.N. Nataraj, director, JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing, while Hanumanthachar Joshi, principal of the college will preside. Kishore, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, JSS Medical College, Mysuru, will deliver a talk on ‘Management of Dementia - Tips to the caregiver of patients’. The seminar will commence at 10.30 a.m.