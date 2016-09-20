A semblance of order is in place for the first time on the roads here and the rule of law has asserted its upper hand, particularly in the Super Market area, a busy commercial hub.

On Sunday, the staff of the district administration, police, and the city corporation removed encroachments on footpaths and roads by vendors who had put up their illegal outlets there preventing the movement of vehicles.

Almost all the roads leading to the old vegetable market were choked with numerous shops eating up every available space making it difficult even to walk without brushing each other. On Sunday, the authorities removed all these shops.

Another road which was fully encroached upon for the past couple of years was the Chappal Bazaar Road and moving in a vehicle was a Herculean task on the road which was occupied by makeshift chappal retail outlets. So far no police official or corporation official could dare to remove them. However, on Sunday, a team of officials led by Deputy Commissioner Ujjwalkumar Ghosh, Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar, and corporation commissioner Sunilkumar removed these shops.

Along with this, the police have introduced new parking rules on all the roads in the Super Market area and four-wheelers will not be allowed to park on the roads they will have to be parked in the vacant spot owned by the Public Works Department, which was till Sunday occupied illegally by ice cream vendors and ‘chat’ shop owners.

One-way parking rule has also been introduced on all roads and two-wheelers will be allowed to park on one side of the road on alternate days. Policemen from all over the district and trainee constables were posted on the roads in the Super Market area to introduce the new parking rule on Monday. The only eyesore is autorickshaws which have been parked haphazardly.