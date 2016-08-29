Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the inauguration of Indian Institute of Technology in Dharwad on Sunday.

Indian Institute of Technology formally inaugurated in Dharwad

To promote innovation in the field of technology and industries, the Centre will soon launch a new scholarship programme for students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

Inaugurating IIT-Dharwad at a function on the premises of University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Mr. Javadekar said under the new scholarship programme, the Union government would invite innovative ideas from students and scholarship of Rs. 60,000 each would be given to those selected.

“The scheme will encourage students to bring out innovative ideas to help the growth of the industries and related fields. Students can turn entrepreneurs while staying at the hostels. “You sell your ideas, we will fund them,” Mr. Javadekar told the students.

He said the Centre was committed to promote the growth of higher education with more thrust on research. The four schemes announced by the Narendra Modi government in the field of higher education were working well, he said. The government would provide more funds to accommodate more candidates under Impression, Gyan and similar programmes. Moreover, promoting education was the national policy and not the political agenda of this government. It was the reason why institutes like IIT was sanctioned to the State where BJP was not in power, Mr. Javadekar added.

On the newly set up IIT-Dharwad, which is the 23rd IIT in the country, Mr. Javdekar said the government would provide all help to construct the permanent campus.

He assured that the government would consider the demand for setting up additional Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya schools in Hubballi-Dharwad. But, he did not respond to Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi’s demand for providing 25 per cent regional quota for students of host States in IITs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presided over the function, said the government had provided 470 acres for IIT-Dharwad free of cost. Extending an open invitation to Mr. Javdekar, he said the State government would welcome all initiatives of the Centre to promote higher education.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar, Pralhad Joshi, MP, Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande, district in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni, and Labour Minister Santosh Lad spoke.