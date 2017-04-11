‘Selfie with sapling’ to promote green cover

more-in

Taking advantage of the selfie craze among smartphone users, a college in Mangaluru has come out with an innovative idea to plant saplings in their backyard or farm.

The user has to plant a sapling and take a selfie with it continuously for 21 days tracking its growth. There would be prizes to prompt smartphone users to plant and nurture saplings.

The initiative, selfie with sapling, has been taken up by the Eco Club of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Law College and Centre for Postgraduate Studies and Research in Law. After 21 days, the user have to e-mail the selfies as a collage to sdmecorangers@gmail.com

May 5 deadline

To ensure the participation of all, the club has invited selfies in five categories. There would be separate categories for women, primary school students, high school students, college students and group entries. Users would have send the selfies by May 5.

According to Vinutha K., co-ordinator of the club, participants have to make five collages, which show the growth of saplings during the 21 days. For details, call 8105634550.

Green activist Dinesh Holla said it was a good initiative to make youth develop love on greenery.

He said that once looked after for 21 days, one naturally develops an attachment to the sapling to look after it in the coming days.