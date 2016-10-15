Ramachandrapur Mutt seer Raghaveshwara Bharati has expressed discontent over certain organisations holding the ‘Chalo Udupi’ event at Udupi recently and said such organisations should focus on constructive activities.

At a press conference here on Friday, he said it was not correct to target the Pejawar seer Vishwesha Teertha in the name of such events.

“Vishwesha Teertha was a senior monk who is respected by the people of all community. Moreover, he had been engaged in several activities benefiting all sections of the society. It was not correct to trouble him at this age,” he said.

He also objected to the government’s move to appoint an administrator at the Mahabaleshwara temple in Gokarna.

“ We know how to run mutts and temples. They know how to run the government. It is better that the government focus on its job and let us do our job,” he said.