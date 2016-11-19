Twenty-five members of 88 families, belonging to SC and ST communities from Badanahatti and Bylur villages, courted arrest on Friday after attempting to lay siege to the taluk office here demanding grant of land.

They had been on an indefinite night-long dharna, under the banner of the district unit of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) since Tuesday, protesting against the lack of action on granting land allotted to them way back in 1982 under the Land Reforms Act. Despite running from pillar to post, these families have had no luck getting the land granted to them. To intensify the agitation, they decided to stage a ‘jail bharo’ by laying siege to the taluk office.