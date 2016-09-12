Security was tightened in Mysuru after instances of stone pelting on vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu registration numbers were reported in the City and its outskirts on Monday. Some vehicles were also set alight.

While one sports utility vehicle (SUV) was set on fire at St Mary's circle in Chamundipuram, a truck was also burnt near the APMC yard in Bandipalya on the outskirts of Mysuru. Miscreants pelted stones at a lorry parked in the truck terminal on Nanjangud road on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Activists of various Kannada organisations staged a demonstration outside a textile showroom in Agrahara reportedly belonging to a businessman from Tamil Nadu. However, police was deployed near the textile showroom, and the shutters were downed.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police Kala Krishnaswamy said prohibitory orders had been imposed in and around Bandipalya, where a truck bearing a Tamil Nadu registration number was set on fire by miscreants.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru (Law and Order) H.T. Shekar said security has been beefed up in the City with the police deploying 10 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR), six platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), besides one batallion of commando force to maintain law and order.

Police pickets had been set up at areas having Tamil population and businesses in parts of Krishnaraja assembly constituency in Mysuru. However, no preventive arrests had been made so far.

To ensure safety of vehicles from Tamil Nadu, the police has begun monitoring vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu registration numbers. “In case we find vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration, we will ask the driver to take the vehicle to a safe place and park it,” said a police official.

KSRTC

Though train services remained normal in Mysuru railway division, operation of KSRTC buses was seriously affected with the Corporation suspending its services to Bengaluru, Mandya, Tumakuru, K.R. Pet, besides Bannur and Malavalli. However, buses were plying to Hassan, Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar, officials said.

Schools

Several private schools in City declared half a day holiday and sent children home in view of the disturbances over Cauvery dispute.

Border sealed

Karnataka's border with Tamil Nadu along Chamarajanagar district has been sealed in the wake of fresh disturbances reported in the Cauvery basin districts of the State.

“We have sealed the borders and not allowing any vehicle to pass through” said Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Kuldeep Kumar Jain.

The district police had already set up checkposts on the seven roads leading to Tamil Nadu from Chamarajanagar district.

One truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration numbers was stoned in Chamarajanagar on Monday. One person has been arrested in the connection, Mr Jain added.

However, vehicles are going upto the border, where passengers are alighting and crossing the checkpost by foot before taking a different vehicle to their respective destinations in Tamil Nadu, police said.