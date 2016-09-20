Seers of various mutts leading a protest against the sharing of Cauvery waters in Mandya on Monday.— photo: special arrangement

Over 4,000 security personnel, including a heavy contingent of striking forces, have been deployed across the district following the hearing of applications pertaining to the sharing of the Cauvery waters.

In order to maintain law and order, the district police have tightened security in all sensitive places, mainly near the KRS reservoir and on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Some platoons of Indo Tibetan Border Police, six companies of paramilitary forces, 35 platoons of striking forces and rapid action force will be deployed across the district, police sources said.

Arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested around 110 persons on charges of indulging in rioting and destroying public properties at different parts of the district. Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Suttur Mutt pontiff, Nirmalananda Natha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Melkote MLA K.S. Puttannaiah and many religious and political leaders participated in a protest near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue, off Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, led by the Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti president G. Made Gowda on Monday.