Security has been scaled up in the city to maintain peace during the procession on September 15 for the immersion of the Ganesh idol installed by Hindu Sanghatana Mahamandali.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare told presspersons here on Wednesday that more than 2,500 police personnel, including 13 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and 15 platoons of District Armed Reserve police have been deployed in the city.

A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) troupe and a Quick Response Team (QRT) of district police will also pass with the procession to avoid untoward incidents.

He said that as a security measure, check posts have been set up at six entry points leading into the city where the baggage checking and personal frisking will be done. Meanwhile, the Hindu Sanghatana Mahamandali in a press release has said that the procession will commence at 10 a.m.

The procession will pass through S.P.M. Road, Gandhi Bazaar, B.H. Road, Nehru Road, Durgigudi, Kuvempu Road, Shivamurthy Circle, Mahaveera Circle and DVS Circle. The immersion will take place at Bheemanamadu on the bank of Tunga river at 9.30 p.m.

Police personnel staged a flag march along designated route of the procession on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the limits of corporation on Thursday.

