Security will be tightened in the City in view of the bandh called by various pro-Kannada organisations on Friday. One battalion each of commandos and mounted police, besides six platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 11 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR) will be deployed for police bandobust from 5 a.m. on Friday along with the Home Guards, said a statement issued by the Mysuru City Police.

Fire force personnel and ambulance service will be kept on alert for emergencies. Essential services including hospitals, ambulances, milk booths and medical shops will function as usual, police said while cautioning protestors against disrupting essential services.

The police have issued a warning against forceful closure of shops and business establishments. Staging road blockades and disrupting movement of vehicles by setting fire to tyres on the road is also not allowed, the police said cautioning protestors against causing damage to public or private property.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, who has appealed to the public to ensure peace, has warned that appropriate action will be taken as per law against persons who disturb peace and cause damage to public or private property.