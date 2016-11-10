Police personnel taking out a flag march in Madikeri; (right) visitors’ bags being checked at Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

119 KSRP platoons, 9,000 Home Guards, and 7 companies of Central forces deployed across State

Security has been heightened in the State ahead of the Tipu Jayanti celebrations on Thursday, with prohibitory orders imposed in four sensitive districts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said that it will observe the day as “black day”. Some Hindutva organisations too have threatened to hold protests, while the government has warned of strict action against law and order disruption.

Om Prakash, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police, said 119 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 9,000 Home Guards, and seven companies of Central forces have been deployed across the State. Senior officers of the rank of Additional Director-General of Police and Inspector-General of Police have been dispatched to all districts to supervise security measures, he said.

Preventive measures have been in place since November 4 and district administrations have not been allowing any procession, he said. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Chitradurga, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts, he said.

In Bengaluru, 30 platoons of KSRP, 20 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR), and one platoon of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in sensitive areas. Senior officials took out a flag march in their jurisdiction and detained over 300 persons under preventive detention, he said.

Mr. Om Prakash said patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas and contingents of Reserve Police Force have been deployed at key locations to monitor the law and order situation. Security has also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city.

The DG&IGP said senior officials of the respective divisions have been warned of strict action in case of any lapses on their part.

The entire police force of the city is on high alert and have been asked not to go on leave. Police officials working in non-executive posts have also been pressed into service, he said.