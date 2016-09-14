The police provided security to the estate of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi’s daughter, Selvi, at Vaderhalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, following a protest demonstration by members of Samata Sainik Dal (SSD).

Ms. Selvi’s estate is located in Vaderahalli of Harohalli hobli in Kanakapura taluk, police told The Hindu . SSD members staged a protest outside the estate and raised slogans against the DMK chief for not condemning the attacks on Kannadigas in several parts of Tamil Nadu. The police took them into custody when they tried to forcibly enter the estate.