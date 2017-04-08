Security arrangements in place for polling tomorrow

High hopes: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Geetha Mahadeva Prasad, and other Ministers at the election campaign in Gundlupet on Friday.

Voters in Nanjangud and Gundlupet will cast their vote on April 9. The Election Commission has taken all measures to ensure free and fair polling.

In connection with this, security has been tightened, and vulnerability mapping has been conducted, at booths or areas where people may fear exercising their franchise freely owing to dominant groups. As many as 22 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable in Gundlupet constituency, and 10 in Nanjangud constituency.

D. Randeep, Deputy Commissioner, who is also the District Election Officer and in-charge of polls in Nanjangud, said there are 100 micro observers to oversee the polling process while 20 booths known to be hypersensitive or sensitive and hence violence-prone - have been identified for webcasting of polls. The arrangement is to webcast and relay the polling process directly to the Election Commission office which will monitor the proceedings on the day.

In addition, there will be 45 police mobile squads and 80 police videographers recording the proceedings. In a bid to instil confidence among voters, sufficient security will in place. Authorities will deploy 10 platoons of KSRP, 18 District Armed Reserve (DAR), apart from 6 units of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) on the day. Two rapid intervention vehicles and five KSRTC buses will also be doing the rounds.

Similar security arrangements are in place in Gundlupet, where apart from the DAR platoons there will be 55 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 128 head constables, 250 police constables, 194 homeguards and 365 CAPF personnel to ensure free and fair polling across the constituency.