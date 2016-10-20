The former Governor, Margaret Alva, will deliver the convocation address at the second convocation of the St. Philomena’s College (Autonomous) here on October 24.

Bishop of Mysuru Thomas Antony Vazhapilly and University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa will be present at the convocation which will be held at the college indoor stadium at 3 p.m. The convocation for the first batch of autonomous college students was held in December last year and the second batch of students will be conferred undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the ensuing convocation, a press release has stated.

The principal of the college said information about the convocation had been sent to the students living in various places. Students who passed out in 2015 are supposed to register their names on or before October 22 on the college portal www.stphilos.in or call the college authorities on 4240900, 4240918, 4240973 for more details.

The college, which was established in 1946, secured autonomous status under the University of Mysore. The college offers more than eight degree programmes with over 40 different combinations and 13 postgraduate programmes.