Dhananjay Vishnuprasad Bhatt appointed head of VTU search committee

Many an eyebrow was raised with the Raj Bhavan ignoring A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, to head the four-member search committee to name a new Vice-Chancellor for the Visvesvaraya Technological University.

According to sources, the Raj Bhavan has appointed Dhananjay Vishnuprasad Bhatt, Professor, Mechanical Engineering department, Dean (Alumni and Resource Generation), Professor in-charge ED Cell, Member-Secretary IPR, S.V. National Institute of Technology, Surat in Gujarat, to head the search committee.

An interaction with some prominent academics aware of the happenings in the VTU evoked off-the-record remarks indicating that they were surprised not because Dr. Bhatt was appointed but a person with such high stature as Mr. Kiran Kumar had been ignored.

The sources said that Mr. Kiran Kumar was the State government nominee in the committee, while Dr. Bhatt was nominated by the Raj Bhavan.

The two other members on the panel are M.S. Shivkumar, former VTU Registrar, and H.C. Nagaraj, principal, NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, coming from the VTU Executive Council and Academic Senate, respectively.

Interestingly, the sources said, the State government, while nominating Mr. Kiran Kumar, went a step ahead making a request that he be appointed chairman of the committee if there was no other member in the panel with equal stature.

However, efforts to contact Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayaraddi were in vain, as officials in his office said that the Minister was busy with meetings and would respond once he was free.

Meanwhile, the sources also indicated that there was hectic lobbying for the coveted post of the vice-chancellor of the VTU, the State’s only technological university.

A large number of applications are before the search committee which is expected to short-list them purely on merit basis. The committee is likely to meet on Wednesday afternoon, the sources said.

