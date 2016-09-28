Last Saturday was different for a whole lot of beach-goers and also for students, mostly from Manipal University. The intermittent rain throughout the day was no damper for all those who headed to Malpe Beach and tasted some mouth-watering dishes at the Seafood Festival.

According to a press release issued by Manipal University here on Tuesday, the festival was organised by the Centre for Hospitality and Tourism Research, and the Department of Culinary Arts, Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration. (WGSHA).

Those who visited the festival enjoyed every moment thoroughly. “It was a unique experience,” one of the thousand-odd seafood lovers said. He added, “It’s the first time that such a festival is happening in Udupi; hope we’ll have more such festivals.”

While it was hands-on learning for the students, it was a treat for those who fancy seafood. The aroma of different preparations was inviting the moment you stepped on the beach.

A live band, with students from other institutions of the university, provided entertainment.

Anjana of WGSHA sang familiar numbers to have the crowd swaying. To complete the perfect setting was the Arabian Sea in the background.

The sound of waves lapping against the shores and the cool breeze lifted the spirits for an evening of fun.