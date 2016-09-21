Boost for tourism:The sea food festival aims to promote tourism through the ‘think global, act local’ concept.— File Photo

District Tourism Development Committee aims to make Udupi a tourist hotspot

A sea food festival will be held on Malpe beach this Saturday.

The festival, from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m., is being jointly organised by the Malpe Development Committee, Centre for Hospitality and Tourism Research and Department of Culinary Arts, Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration and others.

On offer will be dishes such as fish rava fry with rice and chutney, fish and chips with coleslaw, grilled fish with hot dog bread, coleslaw and mayonnaise, golden fried prawns with hot garlic sauce, Chinese fish chilly combo with fried rice, and paneer/ breadfruit ghee roast with pulao.

Malpe is among one of the pristine, clean beaches along the west coast and the District Tourism Development Committee has been looking at strengthening beach tourism in the region in its bid to make Udupi a tourist hotspot.

The objective of the sea food festival is to give tourists and locals a new culinary experience with locally sourced sea ingredients.

The festival will operate on the ‘think global, act local’ sustainable concept that is being promoted.

“The event offers delicious dishes and is sure to attract foodies. The department encourages students to create a special set of menus to promote the seafood theme,” said P. Valsaraj, Head, Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, WGSHA.