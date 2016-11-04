The activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest here on Thursday demanding for a thorough probe into the killing of eight alleged members of the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh recently.

Addressing the protest meet, Kaleem Ulla, general secretary of SDPI district unit, said that several civil society and human rights organisations have expressed suspicion over the claims made by the police that the deceased had escaped from the jail and that they were killed in an encounter.

“There are no evidences to prove that the deceased had escaped from the high-security prison. Moreover, there are contradictions in the statements issued by Home Minister and Inspector General of Police of Madhya Pradesh over the encounter. It is clear from the video clippings of the encounter that the deceased were unarmed when they were shot. In wake of the allegations of human rights violation in the case, a Supreme Court monitored probe should be conducted to bring out the truth,” he said.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy Commissioner in this regard.