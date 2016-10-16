Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Management Development (SDM-IMD) has won three first prizes (ornamental-outdoor plants, lawns, and indoor plants) and one second prize (fruit garden) in recently concluded competitions organised as part of the Dasara Flower Show.

C.V. Sridhar, manager (administration), SDM-IMD, and others received the prizes from the organisers during the valedictory function held earlier this week. The competitions were jointly organised by the Horticulture Department and the District Horticulture Society, which had invited both public and private institutions to participate.