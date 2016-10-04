Senior agricultural scientist D.M. Mannur, who is also a project director of the Agriculture Research Station of the University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, will leave for Bosnia on Tuesday to participate in an international symposium titled AGROSYM 2016 and present a research paper. The four-day symposium will begin on October 6.

Dr. Mannur, who is credited with the invention of a new Bengal gram variety best suited for mechanical harvesting, which is now being released for commercial production, will present a paper on “Introgression of Foc 4 QTL locus to develop Super Annigeri 1 chickpea variety”.

The research deals with the development of the new variety which is resistant to fusarium wilt disease through marker assisted backcrossing.