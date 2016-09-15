Over 200 papers will be presented in Kannada

The 12th edition of Karnataka Science Congress will be held at the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University from September 15 to 17. This is aimed at promoting science writing in Kannada, KVAFSU Vice-Chancellor C. Renuka Prasad told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Over 200 papers on 12 disciplines would be presented in Kannada. Resource persons would discuss various issues in 32 interactive sessions. They will range from linguistics to electronics.

B.N. Suresh, ISRO scientist, credited with designing launch vehicles, and V. Shubha, will be given the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Science Award.

The C.N.R. Rao award will be given to H.R. Krishnamurthy of IISc. Five KVAFSU scientists, K. Chandrapal Singh, S. Yatiraj, M.S. Vasant, K.M. Shankar and A. Krishnaswamy, would be presented the life-time achievement awards.

Eshwar Khandre, district in-charge Minister, will inaugurate the event. Sharanprakash Patil, Medical Education Minister, MLA Ashok Kheny, A.R. Upadhya, Swadeshi Vigyan Andolana Karnataka chapter, and others will be present. Distinguished scientist Raja Ramanna has been invited to the inauguration.

Suresh Honnappagol, Commissioner, Animal Husbandry, New Delhi, and Anurag Tewari, Deputy Commissioner, will be attend the valedictory. A science exhibition for students and painting and Bidri art exhibition will be organised, S.M. Shivaprakash, director, extension, KVAFSU, said.

