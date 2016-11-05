Does geometry puzzle you? Science Ashram, an education start-up promoting learning through experiments, has collaborated with the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) at Siddharthanagar in Mysuru to hold monthly programmes to encourage students to learn geometry through activity-based exercises.

Beginning November 5, ‘Get Puzzled’ will be held on the first Saturday of every month free of cost. Students will be engaged in group activities, where they design and create shapes and solve problems based on real situations, said Science Ashram’s director Dhruva Rao.

“It is basically a programme where children can learn geometry through hands-on activities. It is about anagrams, measurements and geometry. Basically, it will be about learning aspects of geometry through activities. They will be able to learn the perimeter, calculate the area and more,” Mr. Rao said.

In contrast to teaching geometry in classes, where students usually work on graph papers, they will learn formulae and other aspects of geometry through activities.

The first in the series of programmes to begin on November 5 will be for students of classes 5 and 6 and will be held between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at RMNH. The programme is restricted to 30 students on first-come-first-serve basis.

While students of 7 and 8 can attend the programme in December, students of classes 9 and 10 can participate in January. For details, call 9980878105.