The state-wide bandh call given by pro-Kannada groups received an impressive response in Hassan on Friday morning. There was no movement of public transport and private vehicles were also rarely seen on the roads. As the district administration had declared a holiday for schools and colleges, there were no school buses or vans on the roads.

Petrol bunks were closed around 7 am. Pro-Kannada activists were seen appealing to the vegetable and flower merchants in markets to take back their stocks and close the shops. A few flower sellers entered into an argument with the protesters. They maintained that the protesters were affecting the farming community, who are already affected by the loss of rainfall, in the name of bandh.

The JD(S) and the BJP have announced support for the bandh. The political parties are expected to take out protest march and bike rally on the day.

Water release

The outflow from Hemavati Reservoir at Goruru near here to the river was 8,500 cusecs on Friday morning. Besides that 4,330 cusecs of water was released to the canals. As of now water available in the reservoir is only 14.281 tmcft of which the live storage is only 9.90 tmcft. The water level stands at 2,890.41 ft against the full reservoir level of 2922 ft.