Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi said that the proposed international standard higher educational institution, Bengaluru School of Economics, will start functioning from the next academic year.

Speaking at the inaugural session of an international seminar on “Creating Better World: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision and perspectives” at the Department of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies of Karnatak University here on Tuesday, Mr. Rayaraddi said that the government had released Rs. 107 crore to set up the institution that would be named after B.R. Ambedkar who was also an eminent economist.

On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the State government had decided to open 100 pre-matriculation girls hostels and 125 residential schools this year and they would be named after Ambedkar, Mr. Rayaraddi said.

Autobiography

Responding to Mr. Kharge’s suggestions on conducting more research on Ambedkar and publishing books, Mr. Rayaraddi said that Karnatak University would arrange to translate Ambedkar’s autobiography, “Waiting for the Visa” into Kannada, and distribute it among all of its students free. The Maharashtra Government had earlier arranged to translate this book into Marathi.

Now, the Karnataka Government would see that the book was translated into Kannada and made available to the people, he said.