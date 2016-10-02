Basavaraj Patil Sedam, MP, inaugurated the new building of Jana Seva school in Anand Nagar in Bidar recently. He asked teachers to focus on moulding the personalities of students.

Revanasiddappa Jalade, secretary of the school committee, said the school started with 25 students ten years ago, and now it has a strength of 600 students. Bhagwant Khuba, MP, Shivayya Mathpati, Vidya Bharati, NGO leader, Chakravarti Sulibele, orator, Sri Shivakumar Swami of Siddharoodha Mutt, Sri Jyotirmayananda Swamy of Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Ashram were present.