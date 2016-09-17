The State government has announced a scheme to construct toilets for transgenders and it will be implemented in the district in a month, said Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni.

Inaugurating the Jana Mana programme here on Friday, Mr. Kulkarni said this scheme will be first implemented in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation limits. There were complaints that people of the third gender were barred from using toilets meant for men and women and hence, the government has embarked upon the new project of setting up separate toilets.

After constructing toilets in twin cities, the similar project will be executed in every taluk, he added.

Mr. Kulkarni said that Ksheer Bhagya, Anna Bhagya, Runamuktha, Manasvini and others have seen a good response.

Under the Vidyasiri scheme, a scholarship of Rs. 1,500 is given to poor meritorious student and under the Krishi Bhagya, over a thousand krishi honda (agri-ponds) had been constructed for free. Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, coupons have being distributed to the beneficiaries and there were complaints that the people are facing trouble in getting ration. This issue would be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting.

Currently, the coupons term expires within three months, but from November, the term of the coupon will be extended to six months. Based on its success, extending the term of the coupon for one year will be given a thought, he added.

Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, lamented that most of the government schemes were marred by the menace of middlemen.

A few officials hand-in-glove with the agents are cheating the farmers under krishi Bhagya scheme, while low quality shoes and study materials are supplied to students.