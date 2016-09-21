Taking exception to the Supreme Court order on release of 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, various organisations staged demonstrations in Hubballi on Wednesday.

While condemning the Supreme Court order, the protesters also condemned the ‘failure’ of elected representatives from the State in discharging their responsibilities properly in issues concerning the State.

The members of Kalasa Banduri Horata Samanvaya Samiti and pro-Kannada organisations staged a demonstration in front of the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, by blindfolding themselves in a gesture to symbolise the ‘blind justice’ delivered to the people of Karnataka.

Addressing the protestors, convenors Vikas Soppin, Amrut Ijari and others urged the State government to immediately convene an emergency legislature session to deliberate over the issue. The MPs and legislators from Karnataka should take a delegation to meet the Prime Minister and the President and urge them not to allow setting up of a Cauvery Management Board till the three-member bench of the apex court delivered its verdict on the issue. “If nothing happens, then they should tender their resignations en masse.”

The protestors said that in the wake of the increased differences over sharing of Cauvery water, the Prime Minister should intervene using his constitutional authority to sort out the long pending issue.

In another protest by group of organisations, similar demands were made. They burnt an old tyre to mark their protest against the apex court order.