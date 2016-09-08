Kaivalyananda Swami of Shivanand Ashrama inculcating moral values among the youth and motivating them against alcoholism in Hullolhatti. – PHOTO: BY MALLIKARJUN DANANNAAVAR.

Sadashiv Mallappa Badiger and Eshwar Siddappa Badiger have been making clay-based Ganesh idols for the entire village of Hullolhatti of Hukkeri taluk since three years. – PHOTO: BY MALLIKARJUN DANANNAVAR.

Residents of Hullolhatti village in Belagavi district also shun liquor during the festivities

In a shinning example of bidding goodbye to plaster of Paris (PoP) idols during the Ganesh festival, the villagers of Hullolhatti of Hukkeri taluk have been using clay idols. And they also have decided to shun liquor during the 10-day festivities.

This year, but for an aberration wherein two families brought PoP idols from outside the village, all the 398 Hindu families observing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have installed clay idols. Even the 12 Ganesh Mandals have installed clay idols, setting a welcome example for others to emulate.

Despite the prevailing ban on PoP idols, thousands of idols have been already installed both at homes and public pandals, thanks to delayed official measures to create awareness on the issue. So the rule has been relaxed for this year but would be strictly enforced from next year.

The initiative to say “no” to PoP idols was taken in Hullolhatti three years ago itself and has come to stay since then. It all started with a critical observation made at a function in the village by former Chairman of the Karnataka State Temperance Board Sachidananda Hegde on environmental pollution caused by PoP and that many youth take to alcoholism on the occasion of Ganesh festivities every year. The head of a mutt, who was also present, suggested that public celebrations of the festival be stopped, recalled Kaivalyananda Swami of Shivanand Ashrama, Hullolhatti.

The swamiji, who felt that not all the villagers would agree to imposing a ban on public celebrations, decided to experiment with a reformative approach and conducted three meetings with village elders. To his surprise and joy, all the villagers instantly agreed to stop installing PoP idols at homes and at public pandals and also imposed a self-restriction that no one would consume liquor during the 10-day celebrations.

The task was made easy by Sadashiv Mallappa Badiger and Eshwar Siddappa Badiger, cousins, and their family members who started making clay-based eco-friendly Ganesh idols for the entire village.

The village has been virtually observing PoP-free Ganesh festivities for the third consecutive time this year. Also, none of the public pandals play cinema music or melodies considered as obscene but only devotional songs throughout the 10-day festivities.