K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has made it clear that the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, which was formed to help the deprived community, will not be scrapped.

He was talking to press persons on Saturday.

“The brigade was formed to ensure justice for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. But, B.S. Yeddyurappa, State unit president of the BJP, opposed it. I will participate in programmes organised by the brigade in future,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

To a question, he said that all political parties should not use water disputes for gaining political mileage if .