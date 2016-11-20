The Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha recently staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding five acres of land for the landless people from the poor community and to issue land records of the cultivators.

Activists alleged that many landless people are struggling to meet their livelihood.

Many cultivators, who have been cultivating government and forest land, are awaiting land right records.

Therefore, the State government should consider their demands and fulfil them immediately to ensure that no people from all downtrodden community would suffer from starvation, they added.