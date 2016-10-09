Sandalwood is with the people of Karnataka in their struggle for justice in the Cauvery, the Mahadayi and other disputes, said Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Speaking briefly to presspersons, Mr. Puneeth, who was here on Saturday to promote his latest film Doddamane Huduga , said that he was not a tall leader to speak on the sensitive Cauvery dispute.

“We are not mute spectators to the happenings on the issues of Cauvery and Mahadayi, but are watching every development and stand by the people and the decisions taken by the State government.”

He took out time to visit Nirmal theatre in the city, where he spent a few minutes with his fans, who turned out in large number to have a glimpse of their favourite hero.

Earlier, he offered garland to the statue of Rani Channamma in the city, where around 2,000 fans, mainly college students had gathered, leading to massive traffic jams at the circle and nearby road junctions.

The traffic movement on the RTO circle-Central Bus Station road (via Keerti hotel) came to a grinding halt. The situation, which lasted for more than half an hour here, was due to some vehicles driving on the wrong side.

Traffic jams were also witnessed on Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Road, Kolhapur circle, Club Road, Bogarves and College.