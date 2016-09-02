Illegally stored sand worth over Rs. 10 lakh was seized from an agriculture field on the outskirts of Handargi village in Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Revenue and Police officials, who carried out a joint raid following a tip-off, also seized a heavy earthmover worth Rs. 30 lakh from the spot.

A case has been registered against the farmer in whose agricultural land the sand was illegally stored. There were no records pertaining to the origin of the sand. However, no arrests have been made so far.