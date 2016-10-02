The final hearing in the case of sand extraction in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas of Udupi district, by the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), Chennai, will be held on October 4.

Ranjan Shetty, advocate for the applicants, Udaya Suvarna and others from Baikady and Kukkude villages in Udupi district, told The Hindu that the hearing was to have taken place on October 1. But the judge for the case changed, and he was on leave.

When the case was posted before the earlier judge, who had been hearing the case, he said that since the new judge would return on October 4, the final hearing of the case should be held on that day. Officials of the government were also present on the occasion.

The stay order on sand extraction in CRZ areas of Udupi district will continue till Tuesday, Mr. Shetty said.

Mr. Suvarna and a few other residents of Baikady and Kukkude villages near Brahmavar in Udupi taluk had approached the NGT four months ago stating that sand was being mined flouting all norms and environmental laws.

The NGT had on May 17, this year, issued an order staying the issuance of sand mining permit/extraction of sand from the rivers of Udupi district.