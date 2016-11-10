halted:The National Green Tribunal banned sand mining in the rivers that fall under the Coastal Regulation Zone areas in Udupi district on May 17.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

National Green Tribunal asks environmental authority to submit original report on sand bar removal

The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), Chennai, on Wednesday posted the case of sand extraction in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas of Udupi district to November 23.

Ranjan Shetty, advocate for the applicants, Udaya Suvarna and others from Baikady and Kukkude villages in the district, told The Hindu that the court has directed the State Environmental Assessment Authority to produce the original report on sand bar removal and adjourned the case to November 23.

The authority will have to produce the report at the next hearing on November 23. The stay order on sand extraction in CRZ areas of Udupi district will continue till then, he said.

Mr. Suvarna and a few other residents of Baikady and Kukkude villages near Brahmavar in Udupi taluk had approached the NGT five months ago stating that sand was being mined, flouting all norms and environmental laws, in the last few years. The tribunal had, on May 17, issued an order staying the issuance of sand mining permit/extraction of sand from the rivers of the district.