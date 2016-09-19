The Udupi Zilla Sarva Sanghatanegala Maraligagi Horata Samiti will stage a ‘padayatra’ demanding an end to the impasse on sand extraction, here on September 22.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, M.G. Nagendra, convener of the samiti, said that sand extraction had come to a halt in Udupi district in the last four months.

The samiti was an umbrealla organisation comprising 21 groups. Nearly 10,000 members of the samiti were expected to participate in the ‘padayatra’ from Jodu Katte to Kalsanka at 10 a.m.

Then from Kalsanka, they would go in a rally to the district offices complex, and present a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.