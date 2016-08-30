Condemning the recent atrocities on Dalits at Una in Gujarat, the Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (KSDSS) plans to stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioners’ offices in all districts across the State on September 1.

State convener of the Samiti D.G. Sagar, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, accused the Union government of maintaining silence on the barbaric incident at Una in Gir-Somnath district in Gujarat, where a group of youth belonging to the Dalit community who were skinning a dead cow were beaten up by cow vigilantes, alleging they had killed the cow.

“The silence of the Union government on the issue only goes to show its support for such criminal activities across the nation against Dalits in the name of protecting cows,” Mr. Sagar alleged, and added that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government and Sangh Parivar were playing a crucial role in carrying out such atrocities against Dalits.

Dr. Ambedkar’s vision for equality and annihilation of the caste system is still a dream,” he said, and added that many make a living skinning carcasses of animals and cleaning human waste.

Dr. Sagar strongly condemned the removal of plaque from a statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Kalaburagi last Tuesday. He urged the government to take measures to protect the statues.