Members of the Koragara Zilla Samiti staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday demanding better facilities for the Koraga community in healthcare and education.

Ammanni H., leader of the samiti, said that the community was among those which had been declared “particularly vulnerable tribal groups” by the Centre in 1984. After this, the Union and State governments had formulated schemes for the welfare of the community, which were being implemented through the Intergrated Tribal Development Project.

Despite these moves, the population of the community was declining and stood presently at 2,384 families comprising 11,133 persons in the district. This was due to healthcare and food problems.

For the last 10 years, many programmes were being successfully implemented by the government for the welfare of the community.

But the officials were now saying that the funds for the programmes had been utilised this year and stopped all of them.