‘Don’t release Cauvery waters’

Members of the Mahadayi Kalasa-Banduri Horata Samanvaya Samiti staged a demonstration here on Friday in protest against what they termed as the “continued injustice to the State of Karnataka” in the Cauvery issue.

Staging a demonstration in front of the Sangolli Rayanna statue at Brindavan Circle here, the protesters said that the order of the Supreme Court Bench on the release of Cauvery waters and the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board was “shocking”.

Ground reality

Vikas Soppin, Mahesh Pattar, Amrut Ijari, and Basavaraj Devaramani, leaders of the samiti, said that instead of trying to understand the ground reality by sending a study team and considering the State’s plea in the wake of the drought like situation, the Supreme Court had meted out injustice to Karnataka by ordering the State to release water.

The protesters also took exception to the Union government’s consent on setting up the board and termed it as a “conspiracy to restrict the rights of the State”.

They urged the State government and the the Opposition parties not to release the Cauvery waters and not to allow to set up the board.

They said that the National Water Policy should be framed to put an end to the inter-State water disputes.