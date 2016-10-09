Members of the Dalit-Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti, which organised the ‘Chalo Udupi’ jatha visited the house of Praveen Poojary, a BJP member, who was killed by activists of right wing groups allegedly transporting cows for slaughter on August 17, here on Saturday.

The samiti members consoled the parents of Poojary. But Praveen’s mother Baby Poojary wept as she recalled the events leading to her son’s death. She said that she had called Praveen on that fateful night when her son was beaten. The activists would not even give the mobile telephone to her son. “Even if the activists had any grouse against Praveen, they could have called her and told her. Even we have cows in our house and we tend to them well. Those who assaulted my son were rowdies,” she said. “He was pleading for mercy from the activists and told them that he was transporting the cows on rent. But they would not listen to him. He had a helping nature and used to help everyone,” Ms. Poojary said.

The members of the samiti invited Ms. Poojary to attend the mega convention called ‘Swabhimani Sangharsha Samavesha’ at the Mahatma Gandhi Bayalu Ranga Mandira at Beedinagudde in Udupi at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Vasu Poojary, Praveen’s father, and Naveen Poojary, Praveen’s brother, too, were present.